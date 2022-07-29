Friday, July 29, 2022
     
  4. Desh Ki Awaaz: What if Lok Sabha elections were held today? India TV decodes mood of the nation

Desh Ki Awaaz: What if Lok Sabha elections were held today? India TV decodes mood of the nation

Two years down the line, India, the world's largest democratic country will witness Parliamentary elections in 2024. As Opposition unity continues to flounder, will it be a Modi hat-trick in 2024?

India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2022 11:53 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Desh Ki Awaaz

Desh Ki Awaaz: The Narendra Modi-led government has been in power at the Centre since 2014. For the last odd-eight years, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has won state elections, Panchayat elections, local/municipal elections, and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Most recently, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential Elections in a historic victory. In the Vice-President elections too, BJP has enough votes to ensure the win of its nominee, Jagdeep Dhankar. 

Modi Vs Nobody 

At least since its victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has worked to spread its reach. While the party has been fairly successful in the Northeast, it is now focusing on southern India. The BJP also held its recent meeting of the party’s national executive in Telangana. Two years down the line, India, the world's largest democratic country will witness Parliamentary elections in 2024. As Opposition unity continues to flounder, will it be a Modi hat-trick in 2024? 

Desh Ki Awaaz

What if the Lok Sabha elections were held today, can BJP repeat its magic under the leadership of PM Modi? The party, obviously, hopes to cross the 400-seat mark in the 2024 elections. What will happen to Rahul Gandhi? Will his party even be able to cross the 50-seat mark? What will happen to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)? What will be the key issues in the elections? You will find answers to countless such questions in the program 'Desh Ki Awaaz'. India's No. 1 Hindi news channel, India TV, tried to gauge the mood of the voters. You will be able to find full details of this in India TV's special show Desh Ki Awaaz program, which will be broadcast from 4 pm today. Don't forget to tune in. 

