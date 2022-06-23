Delhi: Deputy secretary posted in Arvind Kejriwal's office suspended on corruption charges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has suspended the deputy secretary posted in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office over corruption charges. The suspended official has been identified as Prakash Chandra Thakur.

Besides, the L-G has also suspended two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs). They are Harshit Jain (Vasant Vihar) and Devender Sharma (Vivek Vihar). The L-G has also ordered the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against them.

Earlier on Monday, Saxena had suspended two assistant engineers of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after finding lapses in the construction of EWS flats in Kalkaji Extension.

Last week, the L-G chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation of the national capital, in which, he was briefed about the current law and order scenario, crime data analysis, preventive measures, major challenges, reforms or initiatives undertaken and their impact by the Delhi Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, a major reshuffle in the lower bureaucracy in the Delhi government is on the cards. More than half of the Delhi government's lower bureaucracy numbering around 8,000 personnel, including those from Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS), are likely to be covered under the exercise.

Recently, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had directed the heads of departments to prepare a list of staff members posted in their respective units for many years and transfer them. The government has also asked the heads of departments to submit an action taken report in the first week of July.

