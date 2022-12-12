Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Dengue surge in Delhi, 3,800 cases reported so far; malaria, chikungunya matter of concern too

Dengue Cases in Delhi: The national capital is under the threat of mosquitos. The rise in cases of dengue is an alarming situation for the residents. As per the civic report released on Monday, over 260 cases have been reported in Delhi in December. The tally has now reached 3,800 so far.

A total of 1,420 cases were logged in November and 1,238 in October. Till December 2, the tally of the vector-borne disease was 3,595. Now, 262 more cases have been recorded since then till December 9. The city has also recorded 241 cases of malaria and 44 cases of chikungunya this year, according to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Of the total of 3,857 reported cases, 693 were logged in September. In 2017, the city logged 4,704 cases in the January 1-December 9 periods, the report stated. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021, dengue claimed 23 lives, the report said. In 2015, the city witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

According to the MCD report issued on Monday, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July, and 75 in August. Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.

According to the officials of the MCD's health department, symptoms of vector-borne diseases include high fever, headache, rash, muscle, and joint pain, which are quite similar to that of COVID-19 which also include fever or chills, muscle or body aches, fatigue and headache among others.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths -- the highest since 2016. In 2018, Delhi reported 2,774 dengue cases during the January 1-December 9 period, according to the report. The corresponding figures in 2019, 2020, and 2021 were 1958, 1030, and 9,260. Ten deaths each were reported due to dengue in 2016 and 2017, four in 2018, and two in 2019.

The official data showed that 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020. The MCD report stated that breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at 1,69,766 households this year till November 18. Authorities have issued 1,20,144 legal notices for mosquitogenic conditions, and 45,829 prosecutions were launched so far.

