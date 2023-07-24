Delhi: Yamuna river continues to flow above danger mark, water level recorded at 206.56 metres

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Sunday

Yamuna River water level update: The water level in the Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark of 206.56 metres in Delhi on Monday morning. It reached a height of 206.56 metres at 10:00 pm on Sunday. The water level of the Yamuna breached the danger mark again on Sunday.

The reason behind the increase in the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi is because of the continuous release of a large amount of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna following heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Due to the water level rising to 206.4 meters, the working of the old Yamuna bridge (Old Loha Pul) was suspended from 2215 hrs on Sunday, as announced by the Northern Railway.

Govt urges to vacate low-lying areas

As per the officials, a further increase in the water level of the river is expected to impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital. The administration on Sunday also urged people to vacate the low-lying areas of the national capital.

Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday (July 22) said the Delhi government is on high alert due to discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river and that some parts of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) might get inundated if the water level rises to 206.7 metres.

Several houses in low-lying areas being submerged

This rise in water level has once again raised concerns of a flood-like situation in the national capital and nearby areas. The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data, the water level rose from 205.02 meters at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 meters at 9 am on Sunday and further increased to 206.42 meters at 9 pm. Moreover, the Hindon River in Noida, a tributary of the Yamuna, also witnessed a rise in water level on Saturday, resulting in several houses in low-lying areas being submerged.

“Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," Additional Commissioner of Police, Sureshrao Kulkarni said.

'Jal Board administration well prepared'

As the water level in the Yamuna River breaches danger mark, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatment plants.

"The water level of Yamuna has started rising again. The water level has crossed 206 metres, which is much above the danger mark in Yamuna. The Delhi Jal Board has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots," AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

Also Read: Delhi: Yamuna River flowing above danger mark, water level reaches 206.44 metres | DETAILS

Also Read: Yamuna floods: Administration issues alert for Noida, 200 people evacuated from banks of Hindon River

(With agencies inputs)

Latest India News