Delhi: Yamuna River flowing above danger mark, water level reaches 206.44 metres | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The water level of Yamuna rises at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) in New Delhi

Yamuna River water level update: The Yamuna River in the national capital is flowing above the danger mark, at 206.44 metres, officials said today (July 23). The administration has asked the people residing near river bank to go to safer places or relief camps.

Earlier in the morning, the water level in Yamuna river was recorded at 205.9m, which was around 57 cm above the danger mark, set at 205.33m. Officials said that this happened as a result of the continuous release of a large amount of water from the Hathnikund barrage after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Further increase in the water level of the river is expected to impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital, officials added.

Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday (July 22) said the Delhi government is on high alert due to discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river and that some parts of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) might get inundated if the water level rises to 206.7 metres.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

The Central Water Commission's (CWC) data showed the water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10:00 pm on Saturday to 205.96 metres at 9 am on Sunday. It is expected to reach 206.7 metres by 4 pm.

Jal Board administration well prepared: Delhi Minister

As the water level in the Yamuna River breaches danger mark, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatment plants.

"The water level of Yamuna has started rising again. The water level has crossed 206 metres, which is much above the danger mark in Yamuna. The Delhi Jal Board has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots," AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Yamuna flood: Administration issues alert for Noida, 200 people evacuated from banks of Hindon River

ALSO READ: Delhi govt on high alert amid surge in discharge of water from Hathnikund Barrage into Yamuna River