Delhi weather update: Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Poorva Joshi New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2022 11:42 IST
delhi rains, delhi rains news
Image Source : PTI Monsoon update: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, bring much needed respite from heat

Highlights

  • Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the heat.
  • The rains came not so long after IMD's prediction of moderate rains for today.
  • The minimum temperature settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius this morning.

Delhi weather update: Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the heat and muggy weather. The rains came not so long after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a possibility of rains over adjoining areas of isolated places of South-East Delhi, NCR ( Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad and Hodal.

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity was 79 percent at 8.30 am, it said.

Over the next 2 hours, rains will lash parts of Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan, like Saharanpur, Modinagar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Jajau, Bhiwari, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Bayana, and Dholpur.

