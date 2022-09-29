Delhi weather update: Monsoon has withdrawn, says Met department

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Generally, monsoon retreats from northwestern India by September 17 and withdraws from Delhi within a week.

Delhi weather update : The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Delhi. This year highly uneven rainfall occurred due to the southwest monsoon.

Generally, monsoon retreats from northwestern India by September 17 and withdraws from Delhi within a week. "The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Punjab; some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and entire Delhi," India Meteorological Department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged 516.9 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, less than half of the precipitation received last year (1169.4 mm). The capital recorded an overall rain deficit of 19 percent this monsoon season. Up to 19 percent of deficient and excess rain is considered 'normal'. according to the IMD.

Delhi stared at a much larger rain deficit till September 20. However, a late spell of incessant rains from September 21 to September 24 -- due to an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system -- helped it cover the margin to a large extent. The rainfall recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory swung from a 49 percent deficit on September 21 to a surplus of 39 percent on September 24.

The capital recorded 164.5mm of precipitation against a normal of 125.1 mm in September. Delhi's overall rain deficit in the monsoon season dropped from 35 percent (till September 22) to 19 percent by September 29 morning.

(With inputs from PTI)

