Cold wave, dense fog conditions in Delhi, north India likely to abate from January 10 night onwards, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters ride bicycles on a cold winter evening, in New Delhi.

Delhi weather: Cold wave and dense fog conditions are likely to abate in the next two days due to western disturbances that will arrive from the night of January 10 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"We are waiting for the western disturbance which will be coming from the night of January 10. So, all these conditions of dense fog and cold wave will abate from January 10," IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani said.

At the same time, the IMD has said that the cold day to severe cold day conditions is very likely to prevail in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday; cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on Sunday and over Bihar on Sunday and Monday.

The minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 2 degree Celsius over many parts of the plains of Northwest India after the next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted.

However, no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over East India during the next two days and a rise of about 2-3 degree Celsius is predicted thereafter. Fall by 2-3 degree Celsius in minimum temperatures is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and no significant change during subsequent four days, said IMD.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degree Celsius at Safdarjung, while Aya Nagar had 2.6 and Lodhi Road registered 2.8 degree Celsius, as per the IMD.

Due to a very dense fog condition, the visibility was recorded at 200 meters at Safdarjung and 50 meters at Palam.

Due to continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue in some parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent four days over the region, it said.

ALSO READ | Delhi witnesses huge traffic snarls amid Sufi saint's 'urs' procession

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR air pollution: GRAP stage III re-invoked, non essential construction work banned

Latest India News