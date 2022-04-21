Pleasant morning in Delhi; light rain on forecast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pleasant morning in Delhi; minimum temperature 25.8 deg C

Highlights Delhi has been reeling under severe heatwave conditions since the past few days

The weather office has predicted cloudy skies for today

The minimum temperature today was recorded as 25.8 deg Celsius

Delhi on Thursday recorded its highest minimum temperature of the month so far at 25.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the weather office said. A pleasant, cloudy and windy morning was witnessed today.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted gusty winds with cloudy skies and light rain in Delhi during the day.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Thursday. Gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph will sweep across the region. The weather will remain pleasant throughout the day as the maximum temperature is likely to drop on Thursday," an IMD official said.

The weather office predicted that the maximum temperature will hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 41.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 34 per cent, the weather office said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Delhi's daily Covid records over 62% rise to 1,009, positivity rate jumps to 5.7%

Latest India News