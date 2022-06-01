Atishi says Delhi L-G called DJB officials meeting; BJP leaders demand Kejriwal's exit over water crisis

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO AAP leader Atishi said the L-G gave instructions despite knowing that water is under the Delhi government.

Delhi water crisis: The confrontation between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has started once again. Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has objected to the meeting of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials called by the L-G on May 30. AAP leader Atishi has said that do not try to alter the constitutional system. The Delhi government said the L-G issued instructions despite the subject of water being the responsibility of the Delhi government.

During a media briefing, she said since the L-G was new, he might not have been aware of the constitutional provisions. "On May 30, Delhi L-G called a meeting of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials and issued the directions. Since he is new to the system, he might not be knowing the constitutional provisions.

"Land, law and order, police and now with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also being unified and brought under the Centre. It will come under him since he is a representative of the Centre. But education, electricity and water are subjects that come under the Delhi government," asked the AAP leader.

The leader mentioned that situations like these could lead to a chaotic situation in the national capital.



"Delhi L-G issues some directions to the officials. Then some instructions will be given to them by the Delhi government. What will the officials do? Will they follow the instructions of the L-G or the government or neither? This will lead to a chaotic situation in Delhi," she added.

Urging Saxena to take stock of the subjects under him, Atishi said: "There is a problem of cleanliness. Women are scared to step out of their homes.

Thefts are committed while gunshots are fired in broad daylight. If you want to solve problems, please solve these. "

Saxena took the oath of office last week. He replaced Anil Baijal, who had tendered his resignation on May 18 citing ''personal reasons''.

Delhi BJP leaders demand Kejriwal's resignation over water woes

Delhi BJP leaders and party workers on Wednesday staged a massive protest at the Delhi Secretariat over water woes of the city residents. The protesters led by BJP MP Parvesh Verma also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

People in many parts of Delhi are deprived of water supply and Kejriwal is busy campaigning in other states and patting his own back by issuing advertisements, Verma said during the protest.

The protesters, carrying pitchers and bottles of dirty water, marched from IGI stadium to the secretariat, where the chief minister and his cabinet members have offices, and raised slogans against the government.

"A large number of people in Delhi are also getting a supply of dirty and contaminated water that is causing illness," Verma said.

