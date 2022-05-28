Water crisis! Some villages face severe water shortage, some receive it once in 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/ TWITTER Several women protest against the water crisis in their village.

Water Crisis : Several women of a village in the Nashik district of Maharashtra expressed their anger over the acute water crisis through protests. The women stated that the problem has been prevalent in their village for the last 50 years despite it being located near Nashik city. Similarly, a village in Mirzapur, situated on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, has also faced the issue of a water crisis for a long time.

Severe water crisis for the last 50 years

Women protesting in Tiradshet village of Nashik district said, "Despite our village being near Nashik city, the issue of the water crisis has persisted for the last 50 years." The women here walk several kilometres daily to fetch water. "Most of us are labourers, yet we have to struggle for water instead of going to work", the protesting women added.

On the other hand, Nashik DM Gangadharan D stated that the government is identifying the villages facing water scarcity in the district, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also added that temporary arrangements for the supply of water have been made. The water supply chain is currently being looked into and it will soon be completed soon.

Water rationing

Mirzpur's Lahuriyadah village, situated on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, has inherited the issue of water scarcity. Here the residents have to show a card to get access to water, just the same way that people have to show a card to get their ration. They are just eligible to get 15 liters of water in 3 days. Lahuriyadah village of Halia development block, located about 70 km from the district headquarters, is included in the backward area. The story here is passed down from generation to generation. The population of this village is around 2 thousand. The people of the village get ration from the card itself and water is supplied through the card itself. The only difference is that we get 3 kg of ration every month and 5 liters of water every day.

Marriages kept on hold due to water crisis

The scarcity of water in the village has also become a hindrance in the way to settling down of the people. No one wants to marry their daughters in this village. Since independence, to date, no government has been able to end the problem of water. The leaders who arrived during the elections make promises but no work has been shown. Arjun, Deendayal, Keshav, Mohan Lal, Hira Lal, Shivratan, Jhallar, Ram Sihodar and Ramjas of the village said that this problem is going on since the time of the ancestors. People were earlier dependent on the waterfall. Gradually the water level in the spring is also slowing down due to the lowering of the water level. So the problem is increasing.

