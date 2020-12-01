Image Source : PTI/FILE Chilla border on Noida link road closed amid farmers' protest. Check routes to avoid, full traffic advisory

Amid a raging stir by farmers, Delhi has been witnessing clogged roads with serpentine queues of vehicles as the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana continued to remain closed for traffic. The closure of borders has also led to heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana. Meanwhile, more protesters converged near the borders of the national capital as the stir by farmers against the agri laws appeared to intensify, prompting the Delhi Police to enhance security and place concrete barriers at all entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Commuters must head out only after checking the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: What you need to know

The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida.

Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for two wheeler traffic

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Lampur , Auchandi & other small borders also closed. Take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road.

Avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders.

