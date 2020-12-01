Image Source : FILE Top ministers, including Amit Shah meet at JP Nadda's residence to end stalemate over new farm laws

Top Union ministers will hold a meeting at party president JP Nadda's residence to chalk out the strategy to end the stalemate over the farm laws. According to reports, the meeting will be attended by Union Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The meeting will take place at party president JP Nadda's residence.

The Centre had invited the farmers' organisations for talks over the three farm bills that are the heart of agitation.

"Farmer leaders have been invited for talks today at 3pm. The Government is always ready for talks," Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah has cancelled visit of BSF Raising Day programme. Shah was supposed to the chief guest at the 56th raising day event of the Border Security Force being held in the outskirts of the city. The Home minister's office informed the BSF that he would not be able to attend the event due to some "important official work". MoS for Home Nityanand Rai is expected to be the chief guest at the event.

In another related development, protesting farmers have called a meeting later in the day to take a decision on the Centre's offer to hold talks as they continue their agitation at Delhi borders. Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday.

"We will hold a meeting today to take a decision whether we should accept the Centre's offer or not," Baljeet Singh Mahal, a farmer leader, said.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

