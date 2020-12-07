Five suspected terrorists arrested from Delhi's Shakarpur area, weapons recovered

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi: Five arrested in narco-terrorism case from Shakarpur area (file pic)

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday arrested five suspected terrorists from the city's Shakarpur area after an encounter. According to the information available, two of the five arrested men are from Punjab. The remaining three are from Kashmir.

Reports say that the five arrested men have links to Khalistan. Police have also recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from them. Besides, police have also seized rugs from the possession.

Meanwhile, the city police have stepped up vigil and intensified checks following the arrest of suspected terrorists.

Earlier in November, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives near Sarai kale Khan.

Shakarpur is one of the neighbourhoods in east Delhi. It is situated between Laxmi Nagar and Mayur Vihar.

Latest India News