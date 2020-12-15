Image Source : FILE Delhi roads to be redesigned on lines of European cities: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that a consultant has been appointed for redesigning of the national capital roads on the lines of European cities and the project is likely to be completed by early 2023.

Chairing a review meeting, the Delhi CM said the consultant should submit the detailed project report by February 2021 for rapid progress of the project.

“The PWD should remove all hurdles in the redesigning of the city roads along the lines of European cities to complete the project within stipulated deadline,” CM Kejriwal said.

The consultant is responsible for preparing and submitting a detailed project report by February 2021 based on which tenders will be given and the operations will begin by June 2021, according to a government statement.

The development of these roads will be on the lines of the Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and the construction company will take care of the maintenance for 15 years.

Redesigning to solve various issues through proper planning and mapping

People face issues because there are bottleneck roads, which create the problem of traffic congestion at various locations in the city. The wide roads in many parts of Delhi differently turn into a narrow road, and then back into a wide road after a few km, which creates a bottleneck situation and heavy traffic at particular locations.

The priority will be removing those bottlenecks first, for a smooth flow of traffic and an organized lane system. The second goal would be to increase the efficiency of the existing space of the roads in the city so that spaces are best utilized as per their abilities. There will be measured and planned spaces for vehicles, non-motorized vehicles, footpaths, and side-lanes.

The footpaths will be widely mapped to an average of 10 feet for the convenience of the pedestrians. These footpaths will be redesigned and reconstructed as per a standard height for the convenience of the physically handicapped.

The project will help increase greenery, re-harvesting system will be implemented in the sewer drains

There will be separate spaces for the planting of trees on the sides of the footpaths. There will be separate parking spaces for the electric vehicles and auto-rickshaws alongside the footpaths. The slope of the roads, as well as the drains, will be redesigned to tackle the problem of waterlogging on the roads. Rainwater harvesting structures will be built inside the drainage systems to store rainwater as groundwater.

No surface will be left unpaved or unescaped for dust control

Not even an inch of the surface of any road or roadside will be left uncovered, in order to ensure that there is no dust on the roads. Adequate grasses and shrubs will be planted on all surfaces to ensure dust control.

The following facilities will be developed

- Parking for rickshaws

- Separate parking spaces

- Green Belt

- Open spaces for public

- Cycle lanes

- Pedestrian lanes

- Different types of designs will be displayed on the walls by the road

- If there is a park next to the road, it not be covered by the walls, so that the beauty of the park can be visible from the road.

