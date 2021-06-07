Monday, June 07, 2021
     
Delhi records 26 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, light rains expected in evening

New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2021 9:57 IST
The national capital is expected to receive light rains or drizzle by Monday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. The minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, two points below the season average, it said.

"The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy during the day with the possibility of a thundery development by afternoon or evening," an IMD official said. The maximum temperature is likely to rise up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 54 percent at 8.30 am, the IMD added.

