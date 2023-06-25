Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant weather, receives rain early morning | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant weather, receives light rain early morning | VIDEO

Delhi rains: The national capital region woke up to pleasant weather after receiving light rainfall today (June 25) morning bringing respite from the scorching heat. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi during the next few hours.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East Central and parts of Northwest India, including the national capital, during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over the western Himalayan region during June 24-28, and over the plains of northwest India (except west Rajasthan) during June 25-28. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely Heavy Falls very likely over Uttarakhand on June 25. Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during June 24-28. Isolated heavy rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh during June 24-26; over East Uttar Pradesh on June 25-26; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 25 and 26 and East Rajasthan during June 25-28," the IMD said in a statement.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Fresh spell of rain makes weather pleasant in Delhi-NCR, brings temperature down

ALSO READ: Heatwave: Traffic cop dies after fainting due to extreme hot weather in Uttar Pradesh

Latest India News