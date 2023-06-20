Fresh spell of rain makes weather pleasant in Delhi-NCR, brings temperature down

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fresh spell of rain makes weather pleasant in Delhi-NCR

Weather Update: Fresh spell of rain brought respite to Delhiites under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy's remnant. Rain showers lashed part of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning bringing down the temperature. The drizzle made the weather pleasant bringing much-needed relief from the searing heat.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rain over the next two days. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain below the 40-degree mark for the next four to five days.

Arrival of monsoon in Delhi

The Met office is yet to announce a date for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches the capital by June 27.

The Safdarjung Observatory has not recorded any heatwave this year so far, with meteorologists attributing it to higher-than-usual western disturbances -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India -- this pre-monsoon season (March to May).

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May. On average, the national capital logs 19.7 mm of rainfall in the whole month.

The city logged more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, and heatwave conditions at isolated pockets.

(with inputs from PTI)