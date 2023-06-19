Monday, June 19, 2023
     
  4. Himachal Pradesh: 26 stranded tourists rescued from Kareri Lake due to heavy rain

Himachal Pradesh: 26 stranded tourists rescued from Kareri Lake due to heavy rain

The rescue operation was carried out by personnel of SDRF Kangra and McLeodganj Police late night on Sunday. Later, tourists were sent to their respective states.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Shimla Updated on: June 19, 2023 10:39 IST
Dozens of tourists rescued
Image Source : ANI Dozens of tourists rescued

26 tourists were rescued from Kareri Lake by SDRF Kangra and McLeodganj Police, SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri said on Monday.

They were stranded after heavy rain battered the Kareri Lake areas compelling tourists to press the alarm for help. 

"At around 10 pm last night, we rescued around 26 people in the Kareri Lake area who were stranded due to heavy rain. We also got the same information from Bhagsunag-Naddi trek and a few persons were rescued from there as well on Sunday evening," said SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri.

