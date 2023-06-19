Himachal Pradesh: 26 stranded tourists rescued from Kareri Lake due to heavy rain

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Dozens of tourists rescued

26 tourists were rescued from Kareri Lake by SDRF Kangra and McLeodganj Police, SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri said on Monday.

They were stranded after heavy rain battered the Kareri Lake areas compelling tourists to press the alarm for help.

"At around 10 pm last night, we rescued around 26 people in the Kareri Lake area who were stranded due to heavy rain. We also got the same information from Bhagsunag-Naddi trek and a few persons were rescued from there as well on Sunday evening," said SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri.

