Chhattisgarh: Dramatic rescue of bus which rammed into bridge in Raigarh | Video

At least 26 people were injured, including two critically hurt, after a speeding bus lost control and rammed into a bridge near Gharghoda in Raigarh district on Monday.

"A total of 26 people are injured. Two critically people injured have been sent to Raigarh medical college," SDOP Deepak Mishra said.

The dramatic visual of the accident site showed that the bus escaped falling into the gorge. Had it fallen into it, it would have been fatal. Thankfully, the bus stuck into the railing of the bridge.

