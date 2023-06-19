Monday, June 19, 2023
     
Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain batters Chennai; holiday declared for schools

Chennai has been receiving rain since the last night causing trouble for those who have to go outside for their routine work.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar Chennai Updated on: June 19, 2023 9:38 IST
Rain lashes Chennai
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI Rain lashes Chennai

Heavy overnight rains continued to batter Chennai and its suburbs, throwing normal life out of gear on Monday morning. In the wake of continuous rains, the authorities declared a holiday for schools on Monday.

Traffic affected

International flight operations at the airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well.

Road traffic was also affected due to heavy rains in the city. The vehicle's movement was crippled following the downpour. 

The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days.

Following the rains, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet.

The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

