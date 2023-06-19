Delhiites get a break from scorching heat; wake up to rain showers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Delhi weather update: The national capital witnessed a change in weather as Delhi-NCR received light showers on Monday morning, bringing respite to the residents from the scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi might receive light rainfall today. The showers came against the backdrop of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall in Rajasthan on Sunday, which caused massive flooding in several regions of the state.

"The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central parts of East Rajasthan lay at 2330 IST of 18th June about 60 km west-northwest of Tonk, 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer. Likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hrs," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier on Sunday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 69 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

