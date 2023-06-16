'Biparjoy' impact: Rains, gusty winds hit Delhi-NCR; bring respite from heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Biparjoy' impact: Rain lashes national capital

The national capital witnessed a sudden change in weather as Delhi-NCR received light showers on Friday afternoon, bringing respite to the residents from scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the national capital might receive light rainfall today. The showers came on the backdrop of the Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening, which caused massive destruction along the coastal regions in the state.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi," India Meteorological Department tweeted on Friday. "Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi," it added.

Earlier, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had said that light rains may occur in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy.

ALSO READ: Delhi/NCR receives heavy rainfall; Twitter flooded with memes celebrating respite from heat

Biparjoy impact

Cyclone Biparjoy caused massive loss to property as it crossed the Kutch coast in Gujarat on Thursday. Kutch witnessed heavy rains along with the winds flowing at 125 kmph speed. Heavy rains and gusty winds at a speed of 120 kmph wrecked havoc in Gujarat's Morbi. Over 300 electric poles were damaged in the rains and winds which led to power outage in nearly 45 villages.

The officials of the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) said that efforts are being made to restore power in nine affected villages. "Strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil. We are restoring power in 9 villages and power has been restored in the remaining villages," PGVCL's executive engineer, Morbi, JC Goswami told news agency ANI.

22 people injured in Gujarat

Meanwhile, nearly 22 people were injured as 'Biparjoy' cyclone made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas yesterday. As many as 23 animals were also killed. Over 500 trees and electric poles were uprooted in various places of the state, thus affecting the power supply to nearly 940 villages, according to the officials.

The 'Very Severe' storm that made the landfall in the western state of Gujarat last evening has now weakened to a 'Cyclonic storm', IMD Director Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said.

"Biparjoy has now weakened. It is in the category of 'Cyclonic Storm'. It is now centered 30 kilometers west-northwest of Bhuj," he said.

(With agencies input)