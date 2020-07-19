Video: 2-storey house washed away in drain near ITO during Delhi rains

Image Source : TWITTER/ABHAY PARASHAR 2-storey house collapses, washed away at Delhi's ITO during heavy rainfall

After Delhi witnessed heavy downpour in the wee hours of Sunday, several houses swept away in the drain in Anna Nagar near ITO Ring Road. So far, as per reports, no one was stuck inside the premises.

The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.

8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. Residents shared on social media videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage