Priest beaten to death in Delhi's Sonia Vihar, accused later thrashed by public

Delhi priest beaten to death: During the enquiry, it was revealed that one Sonu Bhatt had beaten the priest, consequent to which, Bhatt was beaten by the public and he was admitted to the Trauma Centre of Civil Lines.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Poorva Joshi | New Delhi
Published on: July 07, 2022 7:16 IST
Delhi priest beaten to death: A priest was beaten to death in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on Wednesday morning (July 6). A PCR call regarding the same was received at the Sonia Vihar Police Station, and the police team immediately rushed to the spot, and the 62-year-old priest, identified as Soni Ram, was taken to a hospital nearby. He was later shifted to the GTB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that one Sonu Bhatt had beaten the priest, consequent to which, Bhatt was beaten by the public and he was admitted to the Trauma Centre of Civil Lines.

A case has been registered in the matter under section 302 of the IPC. Sonu Bhatt, the accused in this matter, is still admitted in the Trauma Centre. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sonu  Bhatt was not in a healthy state of mind and was known to the deceased. 

