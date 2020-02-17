Delhi Portfolio Allocation: Kejriwal keeps no department with himself. Check who got what

Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal/File

Delhi Portfolio Allocation: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has kept no department with himself. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats out of 70 in Delhi assembly elections while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for a second consecutive time.

In the portfolio allocation, Satyendra Kumar Jain got the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The Department of Environment has been allocated to Gopal Rai. He was labour minister in the previous AAP dispensation

Rajendra Pal Gautam has been given the charge of the Department of Women and Child Development. He earlier held the charge of social welfare and SC/ST.