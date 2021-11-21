Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; AQI marginally improves to 347

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). However, the overall Air Quality Index decreased from 355 on Saturday to 347 today. Neighboring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

From November 21 to November 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR.

“Transport-level winds coming from northwest direction are also likely to be strong during the period and will flush out locally emitted pollutants from Delhi to the southeast region that is expected to improve air quality further,” it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

Strong surface winds gusting up to 30 kilometers per hour are likely on Monday, it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21.

Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai had informed.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, a team of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on two industrial units and a banquet hall on Saturday for allegedly violating anti-pollution norms, officials said.

The team led by UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Sarvottam Rolling Mills, Rs 50,000 on Sir Shadi Lal Distillery & Chemical Works and Rs 5,000 on Kiran Farms for causing air pollution, they said.

The UPPCB regional officer said strict action will be taken against those found violating anti-pollution norms.

