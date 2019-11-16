Delhi Pollution: Air Quality remains hazardous, final call on odd-even extension on Monday

Image Source : PTI Delhi Pollution: Air Quality remains hazardous, final call on odd-even extention on Monday

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain in the 'severely unhealthy' category for the 5th consecutive day as odd-even scheme ended on Friday, November 15. The Delhi government has already announced that it is considering reinstating the odd-even for a prolonged time considering the poor quality of air in the capital.

On Saturday morning, the AQI in Delhi remained above the 500 mark around 7 am. The numbers improved slightly by 9 am but the quality overall remains very much in the severely unhealthy category in Delhi.

Here are the latest AQI figures from across Delhi

The latest figures from around the capital show that the numbers have come down slightly but still remain very much in the unhealthy to severe category. NCR cities also show similar trends. Ghaziabad has an AQI of 253 while Noida-Greater Noida had AQI above 300.

In Pusa Road, Delhi the AQI is 324, while Yamuna Bank had the best of the AQI at little over 200.

Odd-Even Extension

After coming under heavy criticism for not extending the odd-even scheme despite the poor air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government would take the final call on the extension of the odd-even scheme in Delhi on Monday, November 18. Kejriwal said that the air quality was predicted to improve in the coming 2-3 days and the government would be closely monitoring the situation.

Schools in Delhi open partly

Some of the schools opened in Delhi on Saturday, however, the strength of the students remained low. In some schools, only the senior classes were called to school while the junior class students were asked to stay at home until further notice.

Earlier, the Delhi government had closed all Delhi schools till November 15.