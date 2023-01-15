'Killed Hindu man to showcase their capabilities': Delhi Police reveals in Jahangirpuri murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police stand near the Bhalswa drain where a chopped body was reportedly found in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that the two suspects involved in the murder of a Hindu man in Delhi's Shradhanand Colony executed the plan to showcase their capabilities to their "bosses". The major revelation came a day after the Delhi police special cell recovered a chopped body from the Bhalswa drain on Saturday.

According to police, two suspects-- Naushad and Jagjit Singh-- who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Thursday, confessed to their crimes and added they chose a Hindu man intentionally intending to spread communal violence before Republic Day.

Both accused have criminal records

While briefing a press conference on Sunday, Delhi Police Special Cell's Additional Commissioner Pramod Kushwaha, said both accused have a criminal record and met while serving a jail term for their previous crimes.

Further, he maintained that they chose a Hindu man intentionally who had a tattoo of Trishul (a divine symbol, commonly used as one of the principal symbols in Hinduism) on his hand. The top official noted that the accused executed the murder in accordance with their "bosses" and added their godfathers were based in Pakistan.

Accused have terror links

During the presser, Kushwaha revealed that Arsh Wallah, who is currently based in Pakistan, directed both the accused to kill a Hindu man. Also, he revealed that the main intention of Naushad and Jagjit was to target a right-wing leader. However, the top official did not mention the name of the potential target.

"During the investigation, in pursuance of their disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in the Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered," he said.

Notably, Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had said, adding Naushad had been associated with terror outfit 'Harkat ul Ansar.

Jagga is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.

Also Read: Delhi Police recovers chopped body from Bhalswa drain after 2 held over links with terror outfits

Latest India News