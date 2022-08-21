Delhi police detains Rakesh Tikait on way to protest at Jantar Mantar

Sunday, August 21, 2022
     
Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2022 15:31 IST
Image Source : TWITTER@RAKESHTIKAITBKU Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait after being detained by police, ahead of farmers protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was Sunday detained by the Delhi Police while entering the national capital to participate in a protest against unemployment in the country. A Delhi Police official said Tikat was stopped at Ghazipur while he was on his way to Jantar Mantar. "Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where the police spoke to him and requested him to return," he said.

