Image Source : ANI Delhi: Oxygen tanker reaches Ganga Ram Hospital after hospital sends SOS

A tanker of oxygen reached the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, averting a major crisis amif spiralling Covid-19 cases, news agency ANI reported.

The hospital management had reached out to the government after it was left with stock of medical oxygen for just two hours.

According to a PTI report, 25 'sickest' Covid-19 patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the last 24 hours due to low pressure and 60 such patients were at risk.

A serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital. Althout the Centre has hiked Delhi's oxygen quota, several hospitals in the city are still facing acute shortage of medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19.

In another related development, a truck laden with oxygen cylinders have reached Max Saket and Max Smart in just time.

"We have received emergency supplies at Max Saket and Max Smart which will last another 2 hours. We are still awaiting more supplies," it said in a tweet.

