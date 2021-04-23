3.32 lakh COVID-19 cases & 2,263 deaths: India records highest-ever daily spike in world

Image Source : PTI 3.32 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,263 deaths: India records highest-ever daily spike in world

India on Friday recorded as many as the world's highest single-day spike with 3,32,730 fresh Covid-19 new cases in 24-hours, pushing the overall caseload to 1,62,63,695, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday morning. This is the first time any country has recorded over 300,000 cases in just 24 hours.

Also, India saw 2,263 deaths in highest single-day spike. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 186,928. Of these death toll, the maximum number of deaths were reported from Maharashtra at 568, followed by Delhi with 306 daily deaths.

With fresh Covid-19 cases, the country's active caseload stands at 24,28,616, while total recoveries have increased to 1,36,48,159, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Delhi recorded its highest ever single-day fatalities -- 306 people died as more than 26,000 fresh cases were logged. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 67,013 new Covid-19 cases and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh recorded highest single-day spike of 34,379 cases. while Karnataka recorded 25,795 cases in a day and Kerala recorded 26,995 cases.

54.15 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 20.14 per cent of the new cases.

India is facing a shortage in supply of Oxygen, including the national capital which is battling a devastating wave of coronavirus and a recurring oxygen shortage. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways to boost its availability as the more deadly second wave of Covid-19 sweeps the country.

“The PM spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects: increasing production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities,” said a release from the Prime Minster's Office.

