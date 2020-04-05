Image Source : PTI 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, tally rises to 503

Delhi on Sunday reported 58 new coronavirus positive cases. Total number of positive cases in the national capital increased to 503 (including 320 who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event, 61 who have a foreign travel history and 18 people who were discharged from hospital after recovering). Out of the 58 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Delhi today, 19 had attended Tablighi Jamaat event and 3 have a history of international travel.

As India prepares to stand in unity with Prime Minister Modi on Sunday evening in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis in the nation, India reported 505 new cases taking the toll to 3577 with 83 deaths.

Meanwhile, The Delhi government provided lunch and dinner to around 6.5 lakh people at 1,500 food distribution centres across the city on Saturday, an official statement said. The government also received 1,040 calls requesting for supply of food, it said.

On March 31, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi government will arrange facilities to feed 10 to 12 lakh people daily from April 1 in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Nearly 2,500 schools and 250-night shelters have started distributing food to 500 people a day, bringing the total number of distribution centres to nearly 2,800.

To ensure that the free meal scheme is equitably accessible to the needy so that they do not have to walk for miles looking for food, the Delhi government has made the schools and night shelters as key food distribution points.



At the time of food distribution, the government is also ensuring social distancing, safety and sanitation for the people, the statement added.

