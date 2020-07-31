Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant weather; more rain on forecast

Friday, July 31, 2020
     
The weather in the national capital got pleasant after a spell of showers in the wee hours of Friday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more showers in the coming hours.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2020 7:52 IST
Image Source : AP

Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant rain; IMD forecasts more to follow in coming hours

The weather in the national capital got pleasant after a spell of showers in the wee hours of Friday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more showers in the coming hours. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adj. areas of few places of Delhi, Noida, Gr. Noida, Faridabad, Gannaur, Bagpat, Kasganj, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahswan, Badaun, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad during next 2 hr," IMD tweeted. 

 

