Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant weather; more rain on forecast

Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant rain; IMD forecasts more to follow in coming hours

The weather in the national capital got pleasant after a spell of showers in the wee hours of Friday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more showers in the coming hours. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adj. areas of few places of Delhi, Noida, Gr. Noida, Faridabad, Gannaur, Bagpat, Kasganj, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahswan, Badaun, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad during next 2 hr," IMD tweeted.

31-07-2020; 0640 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adj. areas of Few places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Gr. Noida, Faridabad, Gannaur, Bagpat, Kasganj, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahswan, Badaun, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad during next 2 hr — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 31, 2020

