AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj takes out yatra with insulin-sticker 'Gadah' during Hanuman Jayanti procession | VIDEO

Image Source : X/ANI Saurabh Bharadwaj holding 'Gadah' with insulin stickers

Amid the insulin row between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Tihar jail authorities, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday participated in a Hanuman Jayanti procession holding 'Gadah' in hand with insulin stickers on it. The procession was carried out in Chirag Delhi.

Bharadwaj said, "Hanumanji has given the insulin to his Bhakta Arvind Kejriwal. Court passed order, jail denied, but due to Hanumanji, Kejriwal got the insulin. Hanumanji had addressed the problems of Lord Ram, we're too small. We pray for his good health, long life, may he soon be released."

It is pertinent to note that Arvind Kejriwal was administered insulin on the night of Monday, after his sugar level spiked to 320, over triple the normal level of 100.

Earlier, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also spoke on the matter and criticised the LG and central government. He said, "By the grace of Hanuman ji, Arvind Kejriwal has got insulin. Why was a CM, who is diabetic for the last 22 years, provided free treatment to the people of Delhi and was not being given insulin for 22 days? The court formed a panel of AIIMS doctors. Tihar Jail has become a torture chamber for Kejriwal. Hitler also built a torture chamber. Kejriwal is being kept under a 24-hour surveillance of PM and LG. Why does PMO need a link to 24-hour CCTV surveillance? Does the PM want to monitor whether Kejriwal's liver and kidney are damaged or not? Is Kejriwal's morale broken or not? LG office is also being used for the same work."

The latest development follows a tussle over insulin administration to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The jail administration had earlier denied to give him insulin, which was portrayed by AAP as a consipracy to kill Delhi CM. On the other hand, BJP accused Kejriwal of deliberating eating fruits and sweets to augment the level of sugars, for getting bail.