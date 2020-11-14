Delhi Metro services to be available till 10 pm today. Check details

Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro amends timings on Diwali

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has changed the timings of train services on the occasion of Diwali. According to the DMRC, the last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will start at 10 pm on Saturday.

On regular days, these services start at 11 pm from terminal stations.

"On account of the Diwali festival the last Metro train service on 14th November 2020 (Saturday), will start at 10:00 PM (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all Metro Lines including Airport Express Line (Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), New Delhi & Dwarka Sec-21 Metro stations of Airport Express Line)," read a release by DMRC.

(With ANI inputs)

