Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delay on Red Line of Delhi Metro, commuters face problems; DMRC responds

Highlights The Red Line of Delhi Metro saw delays this morning.

Metro stations Pitampura, Inderlok, Welcome etc saw huge crowds waiting for the metro.

DMRC had alerted commuters about the possible delay in metro services.

Delhi Metro Delay: Services were delayed on the Red Line of Delhi Metro on Monday, which led to commuters facing difficulty in reaching the office on time. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters: "Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines".

It further tweeted: "Rectification work is in progress and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates."

Despite the alert by DMRC, commuters faced problems. They tweeted in response to DMRC. One of the users wrote, "Your services getting deteriorating day by day..". Another user said, "Correct tweet should be red line metro delayed at all stations as if there's delay in one station it affects the whole route."

Later, DMRC informed that services have resumed. As per reports, the delay was due to some technical issues.

Latest India News