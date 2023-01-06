Delhi Mayor election LIVE UPDATE: AAP vs BJP in MCD- who will be chief of civic body

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Delhi to get its new Mayor

Delhi Mayor election live update: The stage is set to elect a new mayor of the national capital Delhi on Friday. Three nominations -- two from the AAP and one from the BJP -- have been received for the post of Delhi mayor, MCD officials said. The mayor poll is going to be held a month after the elections to the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place in the national capita. The MCD session will witness the elections of mayor and deputy mayor. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 134 seats in the December 4 elections, ending the 15 year-dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the civic body. However, the saffron party gave a tough fight by clinching 104 seats, while Congress was reduced to nine seats.

