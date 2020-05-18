Image Source : AP Delhi lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be released today. Major relaxations on cards

The new guidelines that will apply in the national capital during lockdown 4.0 will be released today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already hinted at major relaxations being given in Delhi during the next phase of lockdown that will be in place from May 18 to May 31. Kejriwal is likely to do a press conference today to announce the measures that the AAP-govt in Delhi will take going forward.

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday soon after the new guidelines were issued by the Centre.

He further added, " Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow."

Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow https://t.co/eBfrLKUpP9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

Kejriwal has, on several occasions, in the last few days said that Delhi was prepared to open lockdown and allow economic activities in all but containment zones.

Heavy vehicular movement was witnessed on Monday morning at Delhi-Gurugram border.

Delhi: Heavy vehicular movement at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border amid #CoronaLockdown. Passes and IDs of people are being checked by the Police. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31st. pic.twitter.com/6Ao6hvtbX4 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

The Union Home Ministry today issued nine-page guidelines listing the dos and don'ts during the lockdown 4.0 that has been clamped in the country to cut the chain of coronavirus infection. The guidelines came soon after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) extended the national lockdown beyond Sunday till May-end.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage