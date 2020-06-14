Image Source : PTI Senior doctors to visit wards daily, maintain log of patients seen, directs LNJP nodal officer

Senior doctors of LNJP Hospital shall visit wards daily as per the roster in the morning and evening and maintain a log of patients seen by them, according to an order by the newly-appointed nodal officer for the dedicated COVID-19 facility. The logbook shall contain dates, time of visit and number of patients seen, it said.

"The Supreme Court has taken suo motu congnisance regarding treatment of COVID-19 patients and for dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospital in order to streamline patient care.

"It is directed that senior doctors (faculty, consultants, senior residents) shall visit the respect wards daily as per the roster in the morning as well as in the evening, and shall maintain a logbook, mentioning date, time and number of patients seen," the order said.

The assistant nurse superintendent shall send the copy of the logbook to the undersigned for onward submission to principal secretary (health) and chief secretary (Delhi) daily, it said.

The Delhi government on Saturday appointed Arava Gopi Krishna, a bureaucrat in the north corporation, the "nodal officer" for LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in the national capital, officials said.

The move comes amid LNJP Hospital facing heat from several quarters over a video aired on a private channel showing alleged mismanagement at the facility.

The Delhi government on Friday said it accepted the observations of the Supreme Court with "absolute sincerity" and if any gap is brought to its notice, the adminstration would work on it "immediately".

In a statement, it asserted that this is an "extraordinary situation" and the Delhi government is "trying its best" from the very first day to set up better infrastructure and to provide quality healthcare to all COVID-19 patients.

The Supreme Court on Friday had termed as "horrific" the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to COVID-19 patients, and sought responses from the Centre and different states on its plea taking suo motu cognisance on the treatment being meted out to patients and the handling of the bodies.

