Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anna Hazare snaps at Kejriwal over Delhi liquor policy, says 'your words and actions differ'

Highlights Social activist Anna Hazare wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Slamming him over Delhi liquor policy, he said AAP is no different than others.

Hazare reminded him of his book 'Swaraj' and said his words and actions don't match.

Delhi liquor policy: Social activist Anna Hazare wrote to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and bashed him over the ongoing probe on the Delhi liquor policy. In a strong-worded letter, Hazare reminded Kejriwal of his earlier stances on liquor vends and the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. Hazare alleged that Kejriwal's words differ from his actions.

Hazare talked about 'Swaraj', a book written by Kejriwal before he joined politics. Hazare said that he wrote the foreword of the book with him, and that they wrote great things about the Gram Sabha and an ideal liquor policy. Hazare alleged that Kejriwal had forgotten all he preached and the Delhi government formulated a liquor policy by which the sale of alcohol and drinking can be encouraged.

"You wrote so many ideal things in this book named 'Swaraj'. I had high hopes for you then. But after going into politics and becoming the Chief Minister, it seems that you have forgotten the ideal ideology," Hazare wrote in the letter.

He talked about the time Kejriwal visited the Ralegansiddhi village, along with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. "You joined us because of the Lokpal movement. Since then, you and Manish Sisodia have visited Ralegansiddhi village several times. You have seen the work done by the villagers. Liquor, bidi, and cigarette are not for sale in the village for the last 35 years. You were inspired to see this. You praised this too."

"AAP had talked about adopting the political path. But you forgot that forming a political party was not the aim of our movement," Anna Hazare further wrote. He pointed out several villages in Maharashtra where he was successful in stopping or limiting the sale of alcohol. He said he expected Kejriwal to implement a similar policy in the national capital as well, but that didn't happen. "Such a policy was expected by the Delhi government as well. But you didn't do that. People often get trapped in this vicious cycle of money to power and power to money," he said.

The CBI had earlier raided the residence of Sisodia in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy. It has registered an FIR naming Sisodia, who is also the Excise minister of the AAP government, an accused.

Latest India News