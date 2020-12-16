Image Source : PTI 'Jahan jhuggi wahan makan' scheme: CM Kejriwal instructs officials to fasten flat allotment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and instructed the officials to expeditiously allot the flats that have been constructed for the EWS and slum dwellers. CM Kejriwal also instructed the officials to ensure the allotment of the flats within 5 km of where their slums were located, for which the land should be allotted as soon as possible.

"All obstacles in allotment of land required for the construction of these flats should be removed. The 89400 flats will be constructed in three phases in a total of 237 acres, with a deadline of 2022-2025," CM Kejriwal said.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Urban Development Minister and DUSIB Vice-Chairperson Shri Satyendar Jain, UD Principal Secretary Smt. Renu Sharma, along with other Delhi government officials and DUSIB board members.

"The 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' policy is the flagship policy of the Delhi government. We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people, should be completed in its due timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

In a meeting held last month, it was decided that the construction project of the EWS flats will be carried out on the vacant land of DUSIB. Out of 221 Acres of land available with DUSIB, at present 115 Acre land is being considered for construction of EWS Houses.

Second, the land use of the land available with the DUSIB will be changed by the MCD, DDA, or any other authority. Third, the construction project will also be carried out on the vacant land from where the people have been shifted. Architect consultants will be appointed for the project in two months.

The 89400 houses will be constructed in three phases. In the first phase, 41400 houses will be constructed by the year 2022. In the second phase, 18000 houses will be constructed. In the third phase, 30000 EWS houses will be constructed across Delhi. The houses will be multi-storeyed, and five separate tenders will be called each in a lot of 8000 houses. The time frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months, with a construction cost of Rs. 3312 Crores for 41400 flats. (Rs. 8 Lakh per Flat)

Under the 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makaan' scheme, poor families and slum dwellers will be provided new affordable flats by the Delhi government. The project will be executed and implemented by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The Delhi government is preparing a detailed rehabilitation and construction plan in this regard.

