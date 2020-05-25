First visuals from Delhi's IGI Airport as life limps back to normalcy

Image Source : ANI F&B shops open at Delhi airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport saw normalcy return to it's Terminal 3 (T3) as domestic flight services were resumed early Monday morning. The first visuals from the airport showed flight attendants arrive and food and beverage retail shops open.

The first flight from IGI took off at 4:45 for Pune.

Flight attendants who arrived at the airport early morning told news agency ANI that "We are a little worried but work comes first. We will get PPE kits from the airline."

Food and beverage shops at the airport resumed service early in the morning as passengers arrived at the T3.

Here are some visuals that have come in from the IGI airport as life returns to normalcy

Image Source : ANI Flight attendant speaks to ANI Image Source : ANI Flight attendants arrive at IGI airport Image Source : ANI Thermal temp check being carried out at entry

