First visuals from Delhi's IGI Airport as life limps back to normalcy

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport saw normalcy return to it's Terminal 3 (T3) as domestic flight services were resumed early Monday morning. The first visuals from the airport showed flight attendants arrive and food and beverage retail shops open.

New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2020 6:54 IST
F&B shops open at Delhi airport
Image Source : ANI

F&B shops open at Delhi airport

The first flight from IGI took off at 4:45 for Pune. 

Flight attendants who arrived at the airport early morning told news agency ANI that "We are a little worried but work comes first. We will get PPE kits from the airline."

Food and beverage shops at the airport resumed service early in the morning as passengers arrived at the T3. 

Here are some visuals that have come in from the IGI airport as life returns to normalcy

India Tv - Flight attendent speaks to ANI

Image Source : ANI

Flight attendant speaks to ANI

India Tv - Flight attendants arrive at IGI airpot
Image Source : ANI

Flight attendants arrive at IGI airport

India Tv - Thermal temp check being carried out at entry
Image Source : ANI

Thermal temp check being carried out at entry 

{{India Tv - F&B shops open at Delhi airport
Image Source : ANI

F&B shops open at Delhi airport

India Tv - Lacoste outlet open at Delhi airport
Image Source : ANI

Lacoste outlet open at Delhi airport

India Tv - Delhi Airport
Image Source : ANI

Delhi Airport

India Tv - Lacoste outlet open at Delhi airport
Image Source : ANI

Lacoste outlet open at Delhi airport

India Tv - Delhi Airport
Image Source : ANI

Delhi Airport

India Tv - Flight attendants dressed in PPE kits
Image Source : ANI

Flight attendants dressed in PPE kits 

India Tv - Delhi airport
Image Source : ANI

Delhi airport

India Tv - Thermal checking
Image Source : ANI

Thermal checking

India Tv - Vistara airlines flight at Delhi airport
Image Source : ANI

Vistara airlines flight at Delhi airport

