Fire breaks out at book shop near Delhi High Court, doused

A fire broke out in a book shop near gate number 7 of the Delhi High Court in the national capital on Sunday evening. A Fire Department official told IANS that they received a call about the blaze at around 5.15 p.m. "A total of 3 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," he said.

As per the latest reports, the firemen have doused the inferno at 5.40 p.m. Thick plumes of smoke, coupled with flames, could be seen billowing out of the shop.

No casualties were reported in the incident. "The cause of the fire is being ascertained," the official added.

Panic struck among the people in and around the Delhi HC gate no 7 as the 3 Fire Trucks, blaring loud sirens, came to douse the flames.

The incident comes nearly 10 days after an inferno broke out in the basement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) building located at the CGO complex in the Lodhi Road area. This blaze was also brought under control and no casualties were reported then.

