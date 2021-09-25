Delhi: Fire breaks out at cardboard godown in Dabri; 14 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at a cardboard godown in the Dabri area of the national capital on late Saturday evening. As many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.
No casualties have been reported so far.
