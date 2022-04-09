Saturday, April 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi to see some respite from rising temperatures in next two days, predicts IMD

Delhi to see some respite from rising temperatures in next two days, predicts IMD

On Friday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius and as per the weather department, the trend shown in March continues to grapple the city. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2022 15:53 IST
delhi heat wave, delhi temperatures, delhi news, imd
Image Source : PTI

Delhi to see some respite from rising temperatures in next two days, predicts IMD

With the onset of April, the national capital has already started witnessing a scroching heat wave. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that some respite from this heat is expected in the next 2 days.

On Friday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius and as per the weather department, the trend shown in March continues to grapple the city. RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed that in 72 years this is the highest initial temperature in the last 15 days.

"Yellow alert continues in Delhi. Some respite is expected in Delhi in the coming two days. Rajasthan with a 45-degree Celcius temperature continues to get the red alert. We are in very close coordination with the states and municipalities too. We are in regular talks with the Power, and Labour ministry. No rain will be there for at least a few days, nor western disturbances," the scientist added.

Tourists at India gate told news agency ANI, "We have just reached here, but it feels that we should leave immediately. It's tough to visit tourist spots under this scorching sun. It seems that we are always thirsty."

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A 'severe heatwave' is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

(Agency inputs)

Also Read: Delhi: Humidity plays key role in heat wave, maximum temperature likely to settle at 42 degrees C

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News