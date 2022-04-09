Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi to see some respite from rising temperatures in next two days, predicts IMD

With the onset of April, the national capital has already started witnessing a scroching heat wave. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that some respite from this heat is expected in the next 2 days.

On Friday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius and as per the weather department, the trend shown in March continues to grapple the city. RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed that in 72 years this is the highest initial temperature in the last 15 days.

"Yellow alert continues in Delhi. Some respite is expected in Delhi in the coming two days. Rajasthan with a 45-degree Celcius temperature continues to get the red alert. We are in very close coordination with the states and municipalities too. We are in regular talks with the Power, and Labour ministry. No rain will be there for at least a few days, nor western disturbances," the scientist added.

Tourists at India gate told news agency ANI, "We have just reached here, but it feels that we should leave immediately. It's tough to visit tourist spots under this scorching sun. It seems that we are always thirsty."

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A 'severe heatwave' is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

(Agency inputs)

