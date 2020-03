Image Source : FILE Delhi HC suspends Breath Analyser Test through tube process for air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to suspend till March 27 Breath Analyser Test (BAT) through tube process for air traffic controllers in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The high court directed the authorities to hold an urgent meeting on Tuesday to explore alternate methods for the test. PTI SKV HMP RKS IJT