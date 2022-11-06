Delhi govt likely to decide on reopening primary schools, work from home for govt staff in high level meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.

Delhi Air Pollution: The decision on reopening of primary schools, and work from home for Delhi government staff can be taken at a high-level meeting called by minister Gopal Rai on Monday, officials said.

The meeting has been called in view of ameliorating air pollution in Delhi on lifting curbs, they added.

According to officials, a decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of order asking 50% of the government staff to work from home is likely to be taken at the meeting.

The Centre’s air quality panel Sunday directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. The restrictions were imposed three days ago.

As Delhi’s air quality index spiralled to 450, just a notch short of the “severe plus” category, on Thursday, the Commission of Air Quality Management had directed authorities to ban the plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the national capital as part of anti-pollution measures under stage IV of GRAP.

The high pollution levels had prompted the Delhi government to announce additional measures on Friday, including the closure of primary schools from Saturday and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff.

As the air pollution in the capital ameliorated marginally to the lower end of the “very poor” category on Sunday, the CAQM directed authorities to lift the curbs. The decision regarding revoking the work-from-home order and reopening primary schools has to be taken by the Delhi government.

