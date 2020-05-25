Image Source : FILE Delhi-Ghaziabad border to be sealed once again

The border between Delhi and Ghaziabad will be sealed once again as per the orders issued by the Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM). As per reports, the decision has been taken in light of the rising number of cases in Ghaziabad. Only those people who will have an authorisation pass will be allowed to enter Ghaziabad from Delhi.

Those in essential services will be allowed to pass after showing a relevant identification card.

The national capital has seen a rise of over 600 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his press conference today said that the situation was in control and that Delhi govt was fully prepared to face any eventuality.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage