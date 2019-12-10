Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Delhi's Kirari; 8 fire tenders at spot

Image Source : PTI Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Delhi's Kirari

A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Delhi on Tuesday. The incident was reported from Kirari area of the national capital. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue.

Reason for the fire could yet not be known.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties in the incident.

Earlier on December 8, At least 43 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blaze.

In a statement, AITUC demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the severely injured.

The trade unions have been continuously raising the issues of workers' safety in the workplace and their issues of safe housing with minimal basic essentials "but all the guidelines, directions and legal positions are flouted with impunity", it added.

